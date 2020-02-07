After a chance for snow flurries early in the morning, look for partly sunny skies and highs reaching the 40-degree mark Friday in Topeka and vicinity, according to the National Weather Service.
Saturday should see more sunshine with highs in the mid-40s, while Sunday's high should top out in the upper-40s. The weather service says there is a slight chance of rain on Sunday morning.
Highs in the 40s are expected Monday through Wednesday. Forecasters are calling for a chance of rain and snow on Wednesday and a chance of snow on Thursday.
Here is the seven-day outlook from the weather service:
• Friday: A chance of flurries early. Partly sunny, with a high near 40. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.
• Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 22. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
• Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 46. Light south wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning.
• Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 37. South wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
• Sunday: A 20 percent chance of rain before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48.
• Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25.
• Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 41.
• Monday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28.
• Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 45.
• Tuesday night: A 20 percent chance of snow. Partly cloudy, with a low around 31.
• Wednesday: A chance of rain and snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 48. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
• Wednesday night: A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
• Thursday: A 20 percent chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 33.