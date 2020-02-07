HESSTON — Hesston College and Everence Financial are partnering for a weekend conference focused on stewardship of finances, resources and hospitality. The annual Anabaptist Vision and Discipleship Series conference (AVDS) will be Feb. 21-23 with the theme “Living More with More: Redefining the Good Life.”

“The weekend will explore the paradox: as we give, we receive,” said Michele Hershberger, Hesston College Bible and ministry professor and one of the keynote speakers for the weekend.

With seminars focused on understanding one’s personal history with money and resources, careers, hospitality, finances, generosity, trauma and economic injustice, health and wellness, and more, the weekend’s content will have interest points for all life stages from high school-age youths to retirement, as well as group-focused content relatable to church congregations and other organizations.

The cost to attend the weekend conference is $80 for adults, with discounts available for groups and members of sponsoring congregations. Clergy can attend at no cost through an Everence grant. The student and youth rate is $30. Registration by Feb. 10 is available at hesston.edu/avds.

“What is the good life — the abundant life that Jesus offers?” Hershberger said. “Down deep, we know it isn’t more money, more things, more power. For some, it’s difficult to imagine deep joy in the midst of pain and instability, but throughout the weekend we’ll work toward reconciling what it means to be hospitable and good stewards of the resources with which we’ve been blessed.”

Joining Hershberger as keynote presenters are Leonard Dow, Everence stewardship and development specialist, and Colin Saxton, Everence stewardship consultant. In addition, other Everence Financial employees and local pastors will serve as seminar presenters.

The full weekend schedule and seminar descriptions can be found at hesston.edu/avds.