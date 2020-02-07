The Greater Salina Community Foundation recently awarded over $35,000 to 12 charitable projects and organizations in Saline County.

The following organizations received funding:

• USD 306 Southeast of Saline, $5,000 to install an on-campus, 12-hole disc golf course for use by students and the public.

• League of Women Voters of Kansas, $5,000 to host non-partisan civic engagement activities to encourage increased voter turnout for the 2020 election.

• Salina Art Center, $5,000 to host artist-in-residence Fidencio Fifield-Perez for workshops, discussions, and activities that explore the immigrant experience in the United States.

• Child Care Aware of Kansas, $4,967 for a child care provider survey to benefit the new GROW Child Care initiative in Saline County.

• USD 305, $3,000 to acquire a therapy dog for Heartland Early Education.

• Smoky Hill Education Service Center, $2,850 to host a STEM education event featuring a Cosmosphere exhibit and workshops by a NASA education specialist.

• Catholic Charities of Northern Kansas, $2,500 to provide direct client assistance through the agency’s disability assistance program.

• Salina Community Theatre, $1,829 for a barcode inventory control system to help keep track of its large costume collection.

• USD 306 Southeast of Saline, $1,500 to purchase a virtual reality kit for Southeast of Saline Elementary School.

• Salina After Prom, $1,500 to support the Safe After Prom event for Salina high school students.

• Salina Area Technical College, $1,497 to support instructor salaries for the 2020 STEM-Related Day Camp for students in sixth through 10th grades.

• My Bike Kansas, $583 to market its free bikes for kids and bicycle safety training efforts.

This round of grants was made possible by four funds at the community foundation: the Dane G. Hansen Community Grant Fund, which supports projects and programs that improve the community’s quality of life; the Kansas Health Foundation Fund, which supports preventative programs that support healthy living across Saline County; the L.P. “Pat” Mullen Fund, which supports hands-on learning opportunities for youth in the areas of arts and humanities and science, technology and invention; and the YW Legacy Fund, which supports initiatives that align with the mission of the former YWCA in Salina.

Applications for the foundation’s next community grant cycle are due by 11:59 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15. This will be the final grant cycle of the fiscal year. Detailed application and fund criteria are available at www.gscf.org/about-grants.