The Leavenworth County undersheriff is warning members of the public about a scam that was reported to the Sheriff’s Office earlier this week.

Undersheriff Jim Sherley said a local resident reported receiving an unsolicited check in the mail. It was sent in an priority mail envelope.

Sherley said the check came with a cover letter from someone claiming to be a customer experience specialist.

The victim was asked to cash the check and keep a portion of the money as a salary. The victim was asked to use remainder of the funds from the check to purchase gift cards from a specific store. The victim also was asked to provide an evaluation report regarding the shopping experience.

But Sherley said the report was just being used as cover for the scam. He said the check is believed to be a bad check, and scammers just want the gift cards for their monetary value.

“And a lot of the time all they need is the codes off the back (of the cards),” Sherley said.

He said the local resident who received the check in the mail was suspicious and reported it to the Sheriff’s Office.

