Pedestrian struck, killed on highway

SUMNER COUNTY — A pedestrian died early Tuesday after he was struck by a car while walking on a Sumner County highway, authorities said.

The incident was reported at 6:20 a.m. on US-160 highway, about 2 miles east of Wellington. The location was about a half-mile east of the Kansas Turnpike, which is Interstate 35 in that area.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 1993 Chevrolet Cavalier was eastbound on US-160 when it struck a pedestrian who was in the roadway.

The pedestrian, identified as Joseph Edward Franklin Darling, 48, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Kansas Highway Patrol's online crash log said Darling was from Atoka, Kan., but The Topeka Capital-Journal could find no record of such a town. There was an Atoka, Okla., however. That town, which has about 3,100 residents, is located in southeastern Oklahoma.

Mennonite Housing signs contract

NEWTON — Representatives of Mennonite Housing on Friday signed an option contract to purchase about 14.5 acres of ground from the city of Newton for the development of a senior housing project.

The commission authorized the sale of city-owned property at W. First and Boyd to Mennonite Housing for a proposed senior housing development.

Mennonite Housing optioned about 14.5 acres of developable land for $3,000 per acre and will bear all the costs for extension of water and sewer mains and for drainage improvements, including a detention pond. The company also agreed not to request a waiver of building permit and inspection fees. A drainage reserve area of about 10 acres will be given to the developer for $1 for construction of the pond.

The long-term plan is a phased housing project with up to 120 units, constructed as single-story four-plexes. Phase 1 includes 32 housing units in eight buildings and a clubhouse. The developer plans to apply for tax credits from the Kansas Housing Resources Corporation to subsidize the cost of the development and keep rent for the properties affordable.