Staff reports

Wednesday

Feb 5, 2020 at 8:31 AM


Grain markets

Kanza Co-op: Wheat $4.53; Corn $3.68; Milo $3.38; Soybeans $8.11

PCP prices: Wheat $4.29; Corn $3.82; Milo/cwt. $5.80; Soybeans $8.13

Scoular: Wheat $4.58; Corn $3.73; Milo $3.43; Soybeans $8.11