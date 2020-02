Treat someone special to an evening of music, dinner and heart-warming entertainment Feb. 16 in Pratt.

Pratt Community College's Encore singers will present a relaxing evening of music and food at The Front Porch, 115 E. 4th, Pratt, at 6:30 p.m., February 16. Reservations are still open, cost is $15 per plate.

Please call Misty Beck at (620)-770-2345 or message her on Facebook for a chance to experience a Valentine's Dinner and Show like none other.