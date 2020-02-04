A winter weather advisory is in effect from 9 a.m. Tuesday to 6 p.m. Wednesday, as freezing drizzle and snow are expected in Topeka and northeast Kanas.

The National Weather Service says combined snow totals for both days will be 1 to 3 inches, with ice accumulations about one-tenth of an inch by Tueseday evening.

The weather service says a mixture of snow and freezing drizzle will begin around mid-day Tuesday and continue into the evening.

There will be a break in the precipitation Tuesday night before a second round of snow during the day on Wednesday.

Motorists should anticipate slippery road conditions.

Here is the seven-day outlook from the weather service:

• Today: Patchy freezing drizzle and a chance of snow. Cloudy, with a high near 31. North wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

• Tonight: A 40 percent chance of snow. Cloudy, with a low around 23. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

• Wednesday: A 50 percent chance of snow. Cloudy, with a high near 30. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

• Wednesday night: A 30 percent chance of snow. Cloudy during the early evening, then gradual clearing, with a low around 18. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

• Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 38. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph.

• Thursday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25.

• Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 38.

• Friday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22.

• Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 43.

• Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 29.

• Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 48.

• Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30.

• Monday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41.