Good shooters lead the way for Thunderbird victories in Pratt.

The Skyline High School Boys Basketball team won the 54 Classic championship title behind hot shooting from a flock of Thunderbirds.

The T-birds kicked off tournament play in front of the home crowd with a game against Stafford. They came out swinging and never looked back, winning the first bracket round, 81-40.

Sam Fisher had a well-rounded stat line of 18 points, five rebounds, four assists, and four steals. Steve Fisher added 15 points, Mark Schmidt 9 plus 6 rebounds, Thomas Sturgeon 8 points, Ryan Miller 8 points, 4 offensive rebounds, and Nathan Adams 8 points in the blowout win.

The Thunderbirds moved on to the championship game where they took on a feisty Attica team.

Skyline won a contested victory of 54-46 over AHS. Eliazar Carrasco had a double-double with 16 points, 10 rebounds, and 4 blocks. Steve Fisher scored 15 points and was named Tournament MVP. Ryan Adams scored 12 points and Mark Schmidt had 3 steals. Aden Temanson took three charges to build momentum on defense. Nathan Adams won the Free Throw Competitions and Ryan Miller was the 3 Point Champion. Sam Fisher was also named to the All-Tournament Team.

“The boys played great all tournament. It was nice to be able to win it at home this year in front of a packed gym,” said head coach Kenny Eddy. “The crowd was fantastic on Friday night. We were glad to get another shot vs. Attica because we didn’t feel like we played up to our potential the first time. The guys moved the ball much better and didn’t settle for 3-Pointers the whole game. We took about 10 fewer 3s than we did the first game and attacked the rim much better. Our defense was tougher this time around too. Carrasco played an impressive game with 16 points, 10 rebounds, and 4 blocks.”

The T-birds look to continue building momentum when they welcome Central Christian to town February 4.