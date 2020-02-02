MANHATTAN — A road loss Saturday at West Virginia and a quick turnaround notwithstanding, the Kansas State Wildcats have a bit of history on their side when they entertain No. 1-ranked Baylor at 8 p.m. Monday at Bramlage Coliseum.

Sure, they have had their struggles on the way to a 9-12 start with a 2-6 Big 12 record. But those two league victories came in their last two home games. And the last No. 1 team visited Bramlage, well …

"Last time No. 1 came in I think it was Oklahoma with Buddy (Hield), and if my memory's right, I think we beat them," K-State coach Bruce Weber said on his postgame radio show following Saturday's 66-57 loss at West Virginia. "It would be nice, but you're not going to get it easily.

"You're really going to have to battle against them."

Baylor (19-1, 8-0 Big 12) comes into the game as the hottest team in the country, riding an 18-game winning streak following a 68-52 victory over TCU on Saturday.

"I told Scott (Drew, Baylor coach) before the season, I thought he could be special," Weber said. "Then they lost (Mario) Kegler and I thought, aahh, and then (Tristan) Clark has had his issues.

"But they're almost better. They're very, very tough. They guard very well."

Kegler, who stepped in at forward for the injured Clark last year, was suspended before the start of the season and decided to pursue a professional career. Clark, who missed most of last season with a knee injury, has missed five games with knee soreness but played in every Big 12 game as a reserve.

The Bears have gone to a smaller lineup, led by guards Jared Butler with 15.1 points a game and MaCio Teague with 14.1 points. Freddie Gillespie, a 6-foot-9 senior forward, adds 10.1 points and 9.3 rebounds.

Despite the burden of a No. 1 ranking, Baylor has been steady.

"It's a great honor, it's a great platform and great opportunity to share to the nation what Baylor's about and I'm proud of the guys and how they've handled it," Drew said. "At the same time, as a coach if you're every playing against a No. 1 team, do you need motivation? Absolutely not.

"Not many people ever get a chance to beat a No. 1 team, so you're going to get their best game. There's no motivation needed, and it's hard for your team each and every night to have that commitment level. We've been blessed to have that so far."

K-State shot just 36.7% against West Virginia, including 3 of 17 from 3-point range. Guard David Sloan led the Wildcats with 13 points.

Weber said the first order of business for his Wildcats with the short turnaround was to recharge their batteries.

"We've got to get on the plane, got to get home and get rested and then come back and we've got to get ready to play against a very good team," he said. "We've got to see how tough we are and we've really got to be focused and (have) great preparation (Sunday) morning through 8 o'clock Monday night."