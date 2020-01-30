Today’s Birthday (01/30/20). Win through strong community connections this year. Thoughtfully plan and revise for changes persistently. Invent inspiring possibilities this winter, supporting you through a physical change. A group venture shifts direction next summer, before your energy and work blossom. Connect with those you love and respect.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Take care of yourself. Adapt to changes patiently. Travel could interfere with personal routines. Include soothing rituals. Carefully organize your plans and schedule.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Follow the plans you’ve already set. Adapt to changes on the fly. Turn down expensive invitations and favor peaceful privacy. Get productive behind closed doors.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — A group challenge may seem intimidating. The road ahead is clear. Pick yourself up and step forward. Get team support and provide it. Link arms.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Focus on a professional puzzle. It may require elbow grease. Work with what you have. Patiently go around an obstacle or barrier. Persistence pays off.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Find another route around a blockage or delay. Minimize risk or hassle. Settle somewhere with an interesting view. Discover a hidden local treasure.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Support family with a financial change or challenge. You can see the way forward. Pull together to lighten the load. A positive attitude pays off.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Collaborate for shared support with an unexpected circumstance. Old assumptions get challenged. Keep your bargains and promises. Clean up and lend a helping hand.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Resist making impulsive moves, especially with a barrier or obstacle. Prioritize your health. Observe and notice subtle clues. Patiently resolve a physical challenge.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Love inspires and energizes. Find a silver lining below a dark cloud and share it with your sweetheart. Generate optimism and patience. Practice compassion.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Settle into home comforts. Collaborate with family to resolve a change. New facts dispel old fears. Domestic chores soothe and satisfy. Cook up something delicious.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Observe and study the news. A barrier blocks progress on a creative project. Consider potential strategies and options. Make requests. Take what you get.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Keep generating income despite a challenge. Spend thoughtfully. Costs vary widely. Don’t dig into savings on a whim. You can get what you need.