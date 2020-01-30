County commissioners may soon resume their consideration of a special use permit for a proposed sand mining operation in southeastern Leavenworth County.

In August, commissioners tabled the special use permit at the request of officials with Kaw Valley Companies.

At that time, company officials wanted the matter tabled until work was completed on a traffic study.

Justin Johl, an attorney for Kaw Valley Companies, asked commissioners Wednesday to schedule the issue for a public hearing.

Kaw Valley Companies, Kansas City, Kansas, has applied for a special use permit for a surface mining operation to quarry and stockpile sand in the area of 166th Street and Lenape Road.

Staff from the Leavenworth County Planning and Zoning Department previously have recommended the special use permit be granted with a requirement that a number of conditions be met.

But the proposal has faced opposition from residents from southern Leavenworth County.

Johl addressed commissioners Wednesday during a public comment portion of a County Commission meeting.

Commissioners were presented with thick booklets that appeared to be copies of the traffic study.

During the same public comment period, commissioners heard from a few residents who expressed concerns about the proposed sand mining operation.

County Administrator Mark Loughry said commissioners will need to vote to take the issue off the table.

He said the vote will be scheduled for a meeting next week.

If commissioners vote to resume their consideration of the special use permit, people who own property in the area of the proposed sand mining operation will be sent notification of a public hearing.

Loughry said the notification process will take 45-60 days.

