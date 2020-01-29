An overnight snowfall was causing problems on streets and roads early Wednesday in the Topeka area.

A sport utility vehicle and semi-trailer collided around 5:35 a.m. on S.W. Interstate 470 near the Burlingame Road exit in south Topeka . There were no immediate reports of injuries.

Several semis were reported to be stopped on I-70 west of Topeka in Wabaunsee County, near the Alma exit.

Earlier reports indicated up to 16 semis were stopped along the roadway as they weren't able to go up hills in the area.

Both westbound lanes of I-70 just west of the Alma exit were reported to be at a complete standstill as of 5:45 a.m. Congestion also was reported in the eastbound lanes of I-70 in the same area.

Law enforcement officers around 4:45 a.m. reported I-70 in that area of Wabaunsee County was a solid sheet of ice.

Crews from the Kansas Department of Transportation were responding to the area.

A winter weather advisory was in effect until 8 a.m. Wednesday.

The afternoon high on Wednesday should be around 35 degrees, with a slight warm-up on Thursday, with highs around 40 degrees.

Friday's high should reach the mid-40s, with highs on Saturday in the mid-50s and highs on Sunday in the mid-60s.

Here is the seven-day outlook from the National Weather Service:

• Wednesday: A 40 percent chance of snow, mainly before 8am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 35. Calm wind.

• Wednesday night: Patchy freezing fog after 10pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. Calm wind.

• Thursday: Patchy freezing fog. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 40. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph.

• Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. Calm wind.

• Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 44.

• Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 30.

• Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 54.

• Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 38.

• Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 65.

• Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 44.

• Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 55.

• Monday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28.

• Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 32.





