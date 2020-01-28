A woman escaped a house fire with a dog and cat early Tuesday in west Topeka, authorities said.

The blaze, which caused an estimated $30,000 in damage, was reported about 4:30 a.m. Tuesday in a single-story, wooden-frame home at 1524 S.W. Collins.

Topeka Fire Department shift commander Ty Christian said at the scene that flames and smoke were coming out of the residence when crews arrived. Grass in front of the house also was on fire, Christian added.

Firefighters made a good knock-down on the flames and kept the blaze contained to the house where it started, Christian said.

The woman, along with her dog and cat, were able to get out of the house on their own before firefighters arrived, officials said.

A search revealed no one else was inside the residence.

Crews remained on the scene past 6 a.m. as they continued cleaning up after the fire.

The front portion of the home sustained extensive damage, as the entire front area was charred by the fire.

Christian said the blaze appeared to have started in the living room-area of the home.

A Topeka fire investigator was on the scene to determine the cause of the blaze. However, as of 7 a.m. Tuesday, the cause of the blaze was listed as undetermined, pending further investigation.

Of the estimated $30,000 loss, $20,000 was to the structure and $10,000 was to its contents.

No injuries were reported.

According to the Shawnee County appraiser's website, the house is owned by Jean Marie Everts and Marilyn Sue Bussard. Its 2019 appraised value was $65,770.

Anyone with information on the blaze may call Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007 or toll-free at 800-222-TIPS.