Snowfall cancels after-school and evening activities.

Large, chunky flakes of snow quickly turned roads, rural areas and cityscapes of Pratt white on Tuesday afternoon when the brunt of a large winter storm finally reached into Pratt County. Wet conditions persisted overnight but snow did not start accumulating on streets and sidewalks until after 1 p.m.

The Pratt County Sheriff's Department had no injury accidents listed on their website throughout the afternoon but deputies did assist a motorist who became stuck when trying to turn around just south of town on U.S. Highway 281 in the early afternoon of January 28.

Pratt and Skyline Schools were in session throughout the day, but all after-school and evening activities were cancelled for USD 382.

Light, wet snow will continue to fall throughout the afternoon with accumulation in the 2-3 inch range according to Greg Tatro, forecaster at the Dodge City National Weather Station.

"We did have a report of 5 inches of snow in Greensburg at about 11 a.m.," Tatro said. "But we have not yet had any similar reports out of Pratt."

Dodge City recorded 5 inches of snow by 3 p.m. Tuesday while Garden City received about 5.3 inches and Scott City got about 2.5 inches.

A winter weather advisory remains in effect for Pratt and surrounding counties until 6 a.m. Wednesday. Light snowfall will continue, mixing with sleet and rain at times, most snow accumulations will be limited to grassy and elevated surfaces. Motorists are advised to drive with caution and not speed due to hazardous conditions.



The national weather service advised there will be areas of dense, freezing fog overnight, with low visibility and slick spots on roadways.