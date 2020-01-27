1. Explore 2-1-4 Winter Social: 6:30-7:30 p.m. Monday, McPherson Public Library, 214 W. Marlin St., McPherson. The winter social event for the members of the online literary group, Explore 2-1-4. Anyone interested in joining Explore 2-1-4 is also invited to attend. This event will include a time to mingle with other book-loving patrons, plus try fun foods that are associated with particular books. Can you guess the book based on the snack? We will also discuss how food and books are intertwined in our reading lives. For more information, email shannon@macpl.org

2. Medical Ethics and Human Suffering: 7:30 p.m. Monday, Royal's Bar and Grill, 1514 E. 4th Ave., Hutchinson. Hosted by Theology on Tap Hutch. Fr. Michael will be giving a talk on medical ethics and human suffering. Come early and treat yourself to a meal or appetizer.

3. Spirit Week at Elmdale: Monday, Hutch Rec Senior Center at Elmdale Park, 400 E. Avenue E., Hutchinson. For information: 620-663-2811, debbie@hutchrec.com. Join us as we celebrate Spirit Week. Monday is Crazy Hat Day, Wednesday is Mismatched Day and Friday is Favorite Team Day.