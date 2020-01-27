Today’s Birthday (01/27/20). Friends bring valuable gifts this year. Generate visions and plans to develop, build and grow. A new dream calls to you this winter, before health or work barriers take priority. Community efforts shift direction next summer, leading to renewed physical energy. Together, you’re invincible.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 6 — Listen to intuition. Everything seems possible. Make long-term plans and dreams. You can see the road to follow. Postpone launching. Wait for developments.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Imagine your team winning. You’re gaining confidence with practice and deeper understanding. Disciplined efforts pay off. Don’t get intimidated. Discuss plans and roles.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — A stroke of genius opens new professional possibilities. Rearrange your schedule to accommodate an opportunity. Ignore old worries and do the homework before presenting.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Take practical actions toward realizing an adventure. Consider dream destinations and fantastic potential. Take precautions and pack carefully. Monitor conditions. Travel light.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Financial conditions favor a clear vision. Coordinate for a shared goal. Don’t fund a fantasy; get your ducks in a row before making your move.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — A romantic connection could get dreamy. Wait for the perfect moment. Find a private way to share your appreciation for another’s partnership. Keep it simple.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Practice your physical performance. Infuse it with passion and magic. Focus mind, body and spirit on producing exemplary work. Eat well and rest deeply.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — There’s magic in the air. Resist the temptation to throw your money around. Enjoy sweet company and cook up a little romance together.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Fantasy trumps practicality. Discover something marvelous for your home and find a way to showcase it. Use mood lighting to create the perfect ambiance.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Indulge your creativity for dreamy results. Invent works of beauty and intrigue. Add imaginative flourishes. Articulate a bold vision. Listen to your muses.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Your touch may seem golden. Crank out profits and keep producing. Set high standards and achieve them. Listen to your heart for guidance.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Dress for success. You’re especially attractive. Try an eclectic look. Play the role you want to become to see if it fits. Follow a dream.