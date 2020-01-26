K-State to host industrial hemp conference Feb. 4

WICHITA – Kansas State University officials will present the most current information on how to grow hemp in Kansas, based on the first year of research trials at university test plots across the state.

The Industrial Hemp Conference is set for Feb. 4 at the Sedgwick County Extension Education Center, 7001 W. 21st Street North in Wichita, near the intersection of 21st Street and Ridge Road. The conference begins at 8:30 a.m. and ends at 4 p.m.

Registration is $50 if received by Jan. 28, or $75 after that date. Seating is limited.

Registration is available online at www.bit.ly/kshempconf, or by calling (316) 788-0492.

The conference is open to all, from the beginning grower to those considering growing industrial hemp on a larger scale. Topics include disease and insect protection, regulations, lab testing opportunities, and growing hemp in high tunnels.

Officials from the John C. Pair Horticultural Research Center and the Olathe Horticulture Research and Extension Center, where hemp is also being grown and tested, are part of the conference agenda.

For more information or to ask a question before or after the conference, visit the K-State Industrial Hemp Facebook page (@kstateindustrialhemp).

Kansas Farm Bureau District Eight scholarship applications open

The Kansas Farm Bureau District Eight scholarship is a collective effort of the county Farm Bureau Associations and its members from Clark, Edwards, Ford, Gray, Hodgeman, Lane, Meade, Ness, Pawnee and Scott counties.

The $1,000 scholarship will be awarded to an eligible applicant that must be a current graduating high school senior or the prior three academic years.

Applicant or parents/guardians of the applicant must be a current County Farm Bureau Association member in good standing in the District 8 counties. Preference for this scholarship will be given to an individual who plans a career in production agriculture.

Each year an honoree of the scholarship is named. 2020 will honor Hodgeman County Farm Bureau member Paul Wasko, who served many years on the county board and the VOTE FBF state committee. Paul lost a battle with cancer in 2019.

The application deadline is April 1. Applications are available online at facebook.com/Kansas Farm Bureau 8th District; high school counselors and farm bureau county coordinators in District 8.

Kansas Farm Bureau is dedicated to improving the lives of Kansans through Advocacy, Education and Service. For more information, visit kfb.org.

State Conservation Commission meeting set

MANHATTAN – The State Conservation Commission will meet at 2 p.m., Feb. 3 at the Kansas Water Office in the Landon State Office Building, 900 SW Jackson St., Suite 404, in Topeka.

The State Conservation Commission consists of five elected commissioners; two ex officio members representing the Kansas State University Agriculture Experiment Station and Cooperative Extension Service; and two appointed members representing the Kansas Department of Agriculture (KDA) and the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Natural Resources Conservation Service.

The KDA Division of Conservation consults with the SCC to protect and enhance Kansas' natural resources through the development, implementation and maintenance of policies, guidelines and programs designed to assist local governments and individuals in conserving the state's renewable resources.

To request a copy of the agenda, contact the KDA Division of Conservation at (785) 564-6620 or kda.doc@ks.gov.

Public hearing on Wichita ASR Project to continue

MANHATTAN – The public hearing to address the City of Wichita’s proposed modifications to Phase II of the city’s Aquifer Storage and Recovery Project will continue in February and, if necessary, in March.

The hearing will take place at the First Mennonite Church, 427 W. 4th in Halstead, on February 10–12 and March 2–6, 2020, as necessary.

This formal phase of the administrative hearing for this matter was not completed after it began in December 2019, resulting in this continuation of the hearing on the new dates.

The proceedings will begin at 9 a.m. each day and will end each day no later than 5 p.m. except Feb. 12 and March 4, when they will end no later than 3 p.m.

Although there will be no designated time for oral public comments, the public and all interested parties are invited to submit written comments either in person at the hearing, or by sending them via email to Ronda.Hutton@ks.gov or by mail to Ronda Hutton, Kansas Department of Agriculture, 1320 Research Park Drive, Manhattan, KS 66502, attn: Wichita ASR Project Testimony.

More information on the proposed modifications is available online at KDA–DWR’s website: www.agriculture.ks.gov/WichitaASR.

Updated information, including any scheduling changes, will be made available on that site.