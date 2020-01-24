Caroline Riggenbach entered the teaching profession prepared to encourage and support children, only to discover that the roles can seem reversed.

“They are my biggest fans,” Riggenbach said of her third-grade students at Buhler Unified School District 313’s Plum Creek Elementary School, 901 E. 43rd Ave. They’re curious about their 24-year-old, single teacher. When she’s working a part-time job at Scooter’s, on the corner of E. 30th Avenue and N. Plum Street, there’s a chance she will see a student, too, during her shift.

As she began her teaching career last school year, she thought about how a teacher could have an impact on a child’s life. It also goes the other way, she’s learned.

Another surprise for Riggenbach came recently when Kansas Commissioner of Education Randy Watson informed her via a phone call heard in the classroom that she was one of 32 Kansas Horizon Award winners for 2020. The Horizon Award is given to teachers who have finished the first year of teaching and have been nominated for an award recognizing promising new teachers. Riggenbach was the only recipient in Reno County this year.

Riggenbach grew up as one of four quadruplets born in Lafayette, Ind. “I always knew I wanted to be a teacher,” she said. She would come home from school and play school. “My dog was my student and he was not a great student, because he would run off at recess,” she said.

Her grandmother and her mother attended Hesston College, and Riggenbach followed suit. She finished her bachelor’s degree at Tabor College in Hillsboro. She knew of the reputation of Buhler USD 313 and considers herself fortunate to be teaching at Plum Creek.

“‘Why did you choose Kansas?’ ” she said her friends ask. “I don’t know, but I love it,” she answers.

Her siblings — two sisters and a brother — live in Minnesota, Indiana and Missouri. She’s the only teacher in the bunch.

Apples from the teacher

On Thursday morning, Riggenbach had 30 minutes for a science lesson that built on the subject of selection and how traits get passed on. They had studied flowers earlier, and now they were ready for the Apple Taste Test.

There is not one kind of apple, but many kinds, the students learned. Riggenbach chopped bite sizes from Granny Smith, Red Delicious, Gala and Pink Lady apples.

Lesson 1 was an explanation of why the apples sliced ahead of time appeared slightly brown. When they’re out in oxygen, she said, they might turn brown but there is “nothing wrong” with the apple. Still, if they did not want to eat it, that was OK.

On a worksheet, students wrote about the appearance and texture of the apple. Third-grader Garrett Dame said the Granny Smith “smells like the outdoors.” Camryn White found the Red Delicious apple had a “bumpier texture” than the Granny Smith, while Sophia Nienke declared the Red Delicious apple smelled like her shampoo.

Da’Raun Brown wrote the Gala apple “looks like fire and it is good.”

“Oh, I like the descriptive words that I hear,” said Riggenbach as she moved around the five tables, where three or four students sat at each table.

“Can I do this?” Gwen Stewart asked, about circling two options, “slightly sweet” and “slightly sour,” to describe the Gala. Not only was that allowed, but Riggenbach pointed out to the class the possibility of choosing multiple answers.

When one boy couldn’t readily come up with an answer, Riggenbach suggested, “Phone a friend.” He called out the name of another boy, and he responded.

Apply for a job

An assortment of job teams are posted on the wall in Riggenbach’s classroom. Students interview for jobs that can range from having responsibility for erasers to arranging pillows to supplying "tech expert" help. During the school year, the students have the chance to work on different teams and sit at different tables.

There are 13 girls and six boys in the class, and Riggenbach is glad it is smaller than the 24-student classroom she had last year.

Spelled out on one classroom wall is the charge: CHANGE THE WORLD.

“We are thrilled to have Caroline as part of the team at Plum Creek Elementary. She is representative of a teacher who meets the needs of her students academically, as well as socially and emotionally,” wrote Principal Sheila Berridge in an email.

“She develops strong rapport and lasting relationships,” Berridge said, and the young teacher’s “genuine interest in her students” sets the tone for a successful year for the third-graders.