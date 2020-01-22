LAWRENCE — Bruce Weber thought the game was over, as did just about everybody else crammed into Allen Fieldhouse.

No. 3-ranked Kansas had just dismantled his Kansas State Wildcats on Tuesday night and Weber was headed for the handshake line.

"I turned around to shake hands with coach (Bill) Self and their staff and the next thing I knew their guys were running and I turned around. That's all I saw."

What Weber did see was K-State freshman guard DaJuan Gordon steal the ball from KU's Silvio De Sousa while the Jayhawks were looking to run out the clock on an 81-59 victory. De Sousa raced back to swat the layup at the other end, which should have been the end of it.

But instead De Sousa stood over Gordon and glared. That in turn precipitated a bench-clearing brawl that ended with all but the 10 players on the court ejected, a De Sousa technical foul for taunting and a Pierson McAtee free throw for the Wildcats that changed the final score to 81-60.

"Probably my fault, but I had told (the K-State players) not to press, I had told them not to foul and to back off," Weber said. "The kids are young, they want to play hard. They were disappointed, frustrated."

The Big 12 addressed the matter late Wednesday afternoon, issuing suspensions to four players involved in the brawl. De Sousa got a 12-game penalty and K-State's James Love, who was not suited up for the game, got eight.

Wildcats freshman forward Antonio Gordon received a three-game suspension for his role, with KU's David McCormack drawing a two-game ban.

Weber said he addressed the situation with his players in the locker room immediately after the teams left the court.

"You win with class, you lose with class," he said. "Disappointing that anything had to happen at the end and that's all I can say.

"Again, it's my guys, it's my fault. They obviously wanted to have a game, compete, and we didn't compete like we needed to and probably a little frustration, especially the young guys."

Weber did not endorse Gordon's decision to go for the steal.

"I told them to back off. But he's a competitive guy and I don't want to take that fire out of his belly, but you've also got to be smart," Weber said. "And all we talk about is act right, treat people right, play the right way.

"That's been our way at K-State. I don't know if coach (Bill) Snyder said it, but that's how he brought his (football players) along. It's what makes K-State special. It probably shouldn't have happened, so life lessons, that's what we talked about in the locker room."