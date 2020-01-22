1. Multicooker Magic: Apps in an Instant: 10:30 a.m. Jan. 22, Apron Strings Kitchen Store, 1 S. Main St., Hutchinson. Cost is $40 per person. Preregister by calling 620-259-7339, pay online at apronstringsstore.com, or visit the store. Appetizers for your holiday parties, game nights, and family get-togethers are made tasty and quick in a multicooker. The menu will include Buffalo Chicken Wings, Sweet Potato Steak Fries, Savory Sante Fe Cheesecake, Toasted Sesame Hummus with Chicken Shawarma.

2. Cornhole Tournament: 6:15 p.m. Jan. 22, McPherson American Legion, 401 N Main St, McPherson. Cost is $10per person in a Switchholio format -- 4-5 rounds with a random partner each game. Separate bracket for competitive players. Signup is at 6:15 p.m. and the tournament will start at 6:30 p.m. There will be a cash payout for 1st-5th places. Everyone is welcome.

3. Newton library Goes to Norm's: 4-5 p.m. Jan. 22, Norm's Coffee Bar, 613 N. Main, Newton. Join Newton Public Library staff for a New Year-themed activity at Norm's Coffee Bar.