A Leawood police dispatcher has been arrested in connection with divulging confidential information, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation said Wednesday

According to KBI spokeswoman Melissa Underwood, Kallie R. Turnbow, 39, of Olathe, was arrested about 12:30 p.m. Tuesday by the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office at 1028 S. Valley Rd. in Olathe.

Undersood said the KBI investigated an accusation that Turnbow disseminated confidential Kansas Criminal Justice Information System information to unauthorized individuals.

Turnbow was arrested for violating restrictions on dissemination of criminal history record information, official misconduct, and unlawful acts concerning computers, Underwood said. After her arrest, Turnbow was booked into the Johnson County Jail.

Underwood said the KBI initiated the case in October 2019 after receiving a tip on the Kansas crime line that suggested Turnbow was unlawfully sharing criminal history and driver’s license information.

Underwood said the crimes are suspected to have occurred between July 2018 and October 2019 while Turnbow was working as a dispatcher. She was placed on administrative leave in October of 2019.

The Johnson County District Attorney’s Office will prosecute the case.

Additional details weren't being released on Wednesday morning.

