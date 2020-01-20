One killed, two seriously injured in crash

PRATT COUNTY — One person was killed and two others were seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon in Pratt County in south-central Kansas, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 4:39 p.m. on US-54 highway, about 3 miles west of Cunningham.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2008 Chevrolet Colorado pickup truck was westbound on US-54 when it left the roadway and over-corrected. The truck rolled in the media before coming to rest in the eastbound lanes.

The driver, Jose J. Munoz-Arroyo, 48, of Dodge City, was pronounced dead at the scene. The patrol said Munoz-Arroyo was wearing a seat belt.

Two passengers in the car were reported to have serious injuries. The passengers were identified as Rolando Caal-May, 41, and Jennifer Munoz, 21, both of Dodge City. Both Caal-May and Munoz were transported to Wesley Medical Center in Wichita.

The patrol Caal-May was wearing his seat belt. The patrol said Munoz wasn't wearing her seat belt.

Inman student wins national title

MANHATTAN – Nate Dick of Inman, senior at Kansas State University, is a national champion, helping the Kansas State University Crops Team take a national title during competition this academic year.

The Kansas State University Crops Team recently captured the title of national champions by winning both the Kansas City American Royal Collegiate Crops Contest and the Chicago Collegiate Crops Contest. K-State teams have now won the collegiate crops contest championship in 17 of the past 21 years.

The University of Wisconsin-Platteville was second at both events. Iowa State University was third in Kansas City and Purdue University took third in Chicago.

Official members of the K-State team were junior Blake Kirchhoff, of Hardy, Neb., and seniors Noah Winans, of Tekonsha, Mich., and Nate Dick, of Inman. Alternate contestants were junior Madison Tunnell, of Olathe, and sophomores Alex Kaufmann, of Concordia; Evan Bott, of Palmer; and Trevor Mullen, of Salina. All are agronomy majors at K-State.