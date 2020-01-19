Today’s Birthday (01/19/20). Envision what you want to realize this year. Incredible results are available with steady action. Celebrate reaching a personal summit this winter, before resolving a collaborative barrier. Navigate unexpected changes next summer before finding new passion with a partner. Focus on love to grow.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — You can advance now. A road that was blocked is free. An educational opportunity beckons; take the most practical route. Avoid extravagance or fuss. Go explore.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Contribute for a shared cause. Intellect and intuition agree. Do the financial homework before making important decisions. Consider big picture goals.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Join forces for a common cause. Delegate to a perfectionist. Listen to their suggestions. Stick to practical objectives. Support each other to advance.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Maintain physical practices for health and wellness. Set a juicy goal while maintaining steady routines. You’re creative and efficient. Humility serves you well.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — You’re especially charming. Abandon elaborate romantic fantasies and go for simple pleasures with someone sweet. Express your heart and invent a possibility together.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Domestic projects satisfy. Make inexpensive home improvements with color, lighting or pattern. Houseplants help clear the air. Cook up something delicious with family.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Unravel a tangle and solve a puzzle. You’re especially clever. Discover better methods or techniques. Edit and polish your presentation for clarity and succinct purpose.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Keep a low profile to focus on making money. A colleague gets you some maneuvering room. Don’t spend without need. Make steady progress.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — When you’re hot, you’re hot. Use your strength and creativity to practical purpose. You can advance a personal dream with steady steps. Celebrate accomplishments.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 6 — Get advice but make your own decisions. Relax and listen. Consider options as you craft your plans. Rest and recuperate. Notice hidden beauty.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — New friends open new possibilities. Teamwork allows advancement. If it seems too good to be true, it probably is. Go for finite, specific goals.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Advance for tangible professional results. Good planning increases your holdings. Completion leads to new status. Maintain an advantage. Share appreciation with a supporter.