Slick sidewalks were present throughout the Topeka area early Friday afternoon in the wake of freezing rain that fell that morning.

The National Weather Service reported Topeka would remain under a winter weather advisory until 2 p.m. Friday, with as much of an inch of snow being possible in addition to the ice. Forecasters said the precipitation should transition to rain or end during the afternoon.

The Topeka Police Department and Shawnee County Sheriff's Office had implemented walk-in accident reporting procedures, during which they respond to scenes of crashes only if they involved possible injuries or death, impairment, major traffic congestion, hazardous materials, hit-and-run drivers, disturbances or vehicles that required towing.

Motorists involved in other types of crashes were asked to exchange information and report them later at the appropriate law enforcement office.

The sheriff's office and police department then returned Friday afternoon returned to their normal accident reporting procedures.

The weather service issued the following forecast for Friday night and beyond:

• Friday night: A 50 percent chance of rain before midnight. Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 27. Blustery, with a south wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph.

• Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 37. Breezy, with a northwest wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.

• Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 16. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

• Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 27.

• Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 9.

• Monday, Martin Luther King Day: Mostly sunny, with a high near 26.

• Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 15.

• Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 41.

• Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29.

• Wednesday: A slight chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

• Wednesday night: A slight chance of rain and snow. Cloudy, with a low around 33. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

• Thursday: A chance of rain and snow. Cloudy, with a high near 43. Chance of precipitation is 40%.