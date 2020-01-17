Today’s Birthday (01/17/20). Thoughtful planning and organization provide results this year. Consistent, dedicated action can realize dreams. Attain personal wins this winter before resolving a partnership challenge. Adapt to changing plans next summer before you and a partner reach new levels of collaboration and romance. Share an inspiring vision.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Focus on practical priorities with family finances. Decrease obligations and consumption. Turned unused lights off. Review resources for painless ways to save.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — You can see what wasn’t working. Slowly untangle things. Practice gentle kindness, especially with your partner. Handle practical priorities. Keep your promises.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Don’t get distracted by idle talk; steady, consistent action gets results. Practice your moves. Strengthen your performance through a mastery of basic elements.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Prioritize family rest and recreation. Put your money where your mouth is. Action gets you farther than talk. Have fun with someone sweet.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — The gentle approach works best at home with family. Misunderstandings could trip you up. Take time to untangle different interpretations. Keep a sense of humor.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — When words seem twisted, get out for some fresh air. Meditate on a response. Avoid immediate reactions. Let go of preconceptions or assumptions. Clarify.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Focus on funding. Despite setbacks or delays, that money should arrive. Keep your deadlines, agreements and patience. Review work and edit with care.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Dress for the part you want. Words could fail you. Transportation delays or misunderstandings could frustrate your plans. It all works out. Show up.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 6 — Wait to launch your plans. Stay sensitive to the unspoken undercurrent. You won’t need to defer gratification forever. Give away old stuff you no longer need.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Your friends are your inspiration. Unexpected words could disrupt or delay advancement of a group project. Keep your promises and deadlines and avoid miscommunication.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — You can figure out a professional puzzle. Old assumptions get challenged. Experiment and test your theories without great expense. Get an outside view.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Strike out with an adventurous heart. Clarify misunderstandings. Delays or traffic could disrupt the flow. Explore and feel the wind on your face.