The Newton High School girls’ basketball team had stretches of good defense, but could find no offense, in a 55-18 loss to Goddard Tuesday in non-league play at Ravenscroft Gym.

The Railers held Goddard scoreless for the first four minutes of each half. Newton finished the game four of 37 shooting, while Goddard was 19 of 40, 10 of 14 from 3-point range.

“We did well on defense there,” Newton coach Kate Bremmerman said. “If we could make a couple shots, it would have been a good game. We worked on shooting. We shoot in practice.”

Kade Hackerott led the 5-3 Lions with 19 points. Anahi Nunez added 16, hitting four 3-pointers.

Newton was led by Jenisa Cornejo with 10 points.

Newton held Goddard scoreless for the first four minutes of the game, but only led 1-0 in that stretch. Goddard finished the quarter on a 10-0 run. A Jenisa Cornejo shot at the buzzer cut the Railer deficit to seven, 10-3. Newton was one of 15 shooting in the period, while Goddard was three of 10.

Newton was outscored 10-1 to open the second quarter. A Cornejo trey broke the run. Newton trailed 27-7 at the half.

Newton held Goddard scoreless for almost four minutes to start the second half, but only managed two points on a Hayley Loewen shot. Goddard led 44-17 at the end of the period.

Newton opened the fourth quarter with one of two free throws. Goddard scored the next five to start the 30-point running clock.

Newton is 0-8 and plays at 6 p.m. Friday at Salina South. South is 4-4 after a 48-41 loss to Hutchinson in overtime. South beat Newton 57-44 earlier this season, the second-highest offensive output for the Railers.

“They are at full strength,” Bremmerman said. “The first time we played them, their point guard was out. They beat us by 13 last time. We have to score, shoot the ball.”

GODDARD (5-3) — Weislo 0 (1) 0-0 1, 3; B.Scoggin 1 0-0 1, 2; Sullivan 1 (1) 4-4 4, 9; Clark 0 (1) 0-2 3, 3; Vang 0 (1) 0-0 2, 3; A.Scoggin 0 0-0 0, 0; R.Scoggin 0 0-0 0, 0; Culver 0 0-0 0, 0; Hackerott 5 (2) 3-5 2, 19; Nunez 2 (4) 0-0 2, 16; Schroeder 0 0-0 1, 0; TOTALS 9 (10) 7-11 16, 55.

NEWTON (0-8) — Kei.Gillispie 0 1-2 5, 1; Valle-Ponds 0 0-0 1, 0; Ken.Gillispie 0 1-2 4, 1; Siedl 0 0-0 0, 0; Antonowich 0 1-4 4, 1; Loewen 1 3-6 1, 5; Cornejo 2 (1) 3-3 1, 10; S.Entz 0 0-0 1, 0; Hendrickson 0 0-0 0, 0; Epp 0 0-0 1, 0; Edwards 0 0-0 1, 0; TOTALS 3 (1) 9-17 19, 18.

Goddard;10;17;17;11;—55

Newton;3;4;10;1;—18