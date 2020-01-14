MANHATTAN — Bruce Weber keeps pushing buttons and plugging holes, desperately hoping that something will take hold for his Kansas State Wildcats.

For a couple of magical stretches in each half against Texas Tech, it seemed to work, but as has been the case much of the season, the Wildcats eventually sprung a leak when it mattered most.

Tech, after squandering a 15-point first-half lead, regained control midway through the second half Tuesday night and pulled away for a 77-63 Big 12 victory over the Wildcats at Bramlage Coliseum.

"It's a dike. You know the little kid in the cartoons, you keep putting something in there," Weber said after watching the Wildcats drop their fourth straight to fall to 7-9 overall, 0-4 in the league. "One day it's free throws, the next days you can't make threes, and then it's turnovers.

"It's different every game."

Against Tech, the most glaring culprits were rebounding — especially on the offensive end — and turnovers.

"The big things was, obviously second-chance points, 16-6, and points off turnovers, 30 (for the Red Raiders)," Weber said. "We turned them over 16 times and got 20 points off it, but when you analyze the game, it's a 10-point game, 12-point game, and the points off turnovers and the second-chance points are probably the biggest difference-makers."

K-State point guards Cartier Diarra and David Sloan combined for 10 of the Wildcats' 20 turnovers.

The other difference-makers for Texas Tech were sophomore guard Kyler Edwards with a career-high 24 points and freshman reserve Kevin McCullar with 10 points, four offensive rebounds and three steals in 19 minutes. The Red Raiders also got 14 points from junior Davide Moretti and 10 from Jahmi'us Ramsey, while senior transfer Chris Clarke filled the stat sheet with eight points, eight rebounds and four assists.

"These Big 12 games are hard to win, especially on the road, so we're really pleased we were able to get a win tonight," said Tech coach Chris Beard, whose Red Raiders snapped a two-game losing streak and improved to 11-5 overall, 2-2 in the Big 12. "I thought our guys played really hard tonight.

"Obviously, played much better statistically in the second half, but I thought both halves we played about as hard as we could in spurts of the game."

Weber had no quarrel with his team's effort either, but the Wildcats faced an uphill battle the whole way, falling behind 10-0 to start the game and trailing by 15 late in the half before clawing their way back.

"To our guys' credit, they did not stop battling," Weber said. "We came back different three times from big deficits and you tie the game up, but now it's (the) gut-check part.

"It's the nitty-gritty part of the game and now you've got to make the right plays and we turned it over, I think, two or three times in that stretch, we missed some free throws and then they got some second-chance points. (Tech) came very determined and made the right plays and had some guys step up."

K-State was led by Diarra with 19 points, Xavier Sneed had 14 and freshman forward Montavious Murphy a career-high 11, while tying his career best in rebounds with six.

After starting the second half with five straight points to pull within two, the Wildcats again fell behind by eight following a six-point Tech surge. But a 9-0 run, fueled by Sneed, Murphy and Cartier Diarra gave them their only lead, 46-45, when Diarra converted a drive from the left wing with 13:24 left.

They tied it again at 48 on Diarra's pull-up jumper at the 11:42 mark, but from there the Red Raiders took control.

"We've got a tough, resilient team," Sneed said. "We've got to be tougher at certain points in the game, but we've got a lot of guys that are just going out there and playing as hard as they can, and you can't fault them for that.

"But we've just got to get some plays that can go our way."

The Wildcats were without starting guard Mike McGuirl, who missed the game with a concussion. They also got limited production from senior forward Makol Mawien, who started but payed only six minutes, picking up three fouls with no points and no rebounds.

Things don't get easier for K-State over the next week, with a home game at 1 p.m. Saturday against No. 12-ranked West Virginia, followed by a trip to Lawrence next Tuesday to face No. 6 Kansas.