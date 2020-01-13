With a chance for slippery roadways in Topeka and the surrounding area, a number of school districts called off school for Monday.

Among the districts cancelling classes for Monday was Topeka Unified School District 501.

According to the district's Facebook page, schools were out Monday because of precipitation and low temperatures.

At 6 a.m., the Topeka temperature was 22 degrees with fog in the area.

Most major streets in the capital city appeared to be free of ice, though slick spots were present in some areas.

Side streets, however, could see more slippery spots.

Several people posting to the Topeka Public Schools Facebook page said they were thankful the district took the action even if it meant finding child care for their youngsters on Monday.

Others expressed disappointment that the district made the decision, with one person posting that conditions weren't bad enough to justify canceling classes on Monday.

Said one person who posted, "No matter what the school district does, people will complain."

A number of other school districts in and around Shawnee County canceled classes on Monday.

Among them were Auburn-Washburn Unified School District 437, which posted classes were out Monday because of "hazardous driving conditions."

Shawnee Heights Unified School District 450 said on its Facebook page that schools were closed because of "winter weather conditions."

The Seaman Unified School District 345 said on its Facebook page that schools will be closed Monday because of "inclement weather."

After a chilly start to the day, the afternoon high Monday is expected to approach 50 degrees.