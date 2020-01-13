Staff reports

Monday

Jan 13, 2020 at 8:24 AM


Grain markets

Kanza Co-op: Wheat $4.68; Corn $3.67; Milo $3.37; Soybeans $8.55

PCP prices: Wheat $4.53; Corn $3.84; Milo/cwt. $5.82; Soybeans $8.77

Scoular: Wheat $4.73; Corn $3.72; Milo $3.42; Soybeans $8.55