Andover teacher recognized with Milken

ANDOVER — Carly Bowden, a math teacher at Andover Central Middle School, received the 2019-2020 Milken Educator Award during a surprise ceremony Jan. 9, 2020, at the school. She is the first Andover teacher, and 67th teacher in Kansas, to receive the award since 1992.

“Carly represents the exceptional educators here in Kansas,” said Kansas Commissioner of Education Dr. Randy Watson. “Her ability to engage her students in meaningful, personalized learning is what every educator should aspire to achieve. I want to congratulate her on being named a Milken Educator. I also want to thank the Milken Family Foundation for giving us the opportunity to recognize Kansas’ outstanding teachers.”

Dr. Jane Foley, Milken Educator Awards senior vice president, was joined by Kansas Commissioner of Education Dr. Randy Watson, Deputy Commissioner Dale Dennis and Andover Unified School District 385 superintendent Brett White for the announcement.

Bowden is among 40 honorees nationwide for 2019-2020.

Caring Hands seeks support of larger community

NEWTON 1 Fundraising comes with the territory for an organization like Caring Hands Humane Society that relies so heavily on volunteers.

In the past, that fundraising has tended to be targeted towards a more niche audience (such as the Ride for the Dogs poker run geared toward motorcyclists), but with the new year comes a new resolution. Caring Hands is looking to cast a wider net in its fundraising efforts with its Wine Fur Paws event from 7 to 9 p.m. Jan. 25 at Grace Hill Winery.

“We’re wanting to just max out the amount of people we can reach, so Wine Fur Paws is kind of our first step towards doing what people would say is a fancier fundraiser,” said Caring Hands outreach coordinator Lauren Kingsley. “It’s a black tie event and we’re hoping to max the amount of money that we can make from it and really reach a new crowd.”

The Wine Fur Paws gala will include a live auction, wine pull ($25 per pull), drinks provided by Grace Hill Winery and hors d’oeuvres. Featured auction items include a tool package from Graber’s, Jason Aldean concert tickets, a Crested Butte ski package, naming rights to one of the rooms at Caring Hands Humane Society and more, including a featured six-day getaway to an African game reserve.