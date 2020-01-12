New furniture, new remodel and new drinks added to enhance customer satisfaction at local hangout in Haviland.

The Origins Coffee House in Haviland and long been a place for people to grab a nice drink and bite to eat. Katie and Barry Anders want to keep it open, so when owner Michelle Murray decided to move back to California, the Anders decided to look into seeing what it would take to own it themselves. By the time Murray closed December 14, they were ready to take ownership on December 15.

Since that time they have done some major renovating starting with a deep cleaning, paint and bringing in all new furniture in, as well as all new drink machines. Local woodworker, Hannah Brown, even designed and built the new counter tops in the space.

Katie and Barry have lived in Haviland for 10 yrs and are the parents of 4 little ones ages 2-7. Barry works at the college in the finance and tech offices and Katie has always wanted to own her own business. The Ander’s are no strangers to the community even before moving here, Barry’s parents met at Barclay (just like Katie and Barry did) and then Barry’s parents moved to Pratt. Katie was raised in the Wichita Area before coming to school at Barclay and meeting Barry.

The Ander’s plan to keep the same cool hip vibe with almost all the same items on the menu along with some neat new flavors and combinations you can find. “Just about any kind of coffee drink you want, we will have” Katie added. If coffee isn’t your thing, They also have teas and smoothies. An added bonus will be they are going to serve quiches for breakfast and soups and homemade bread everyday for lunch, “There will be a different soup special everyday of the week for $6.75 and the bread will be made fresh everyday and served with it” Katie says she will reevaluate what to serve for the lunch specials when summer comes.

One of the main reasons for keeping it open Katie said “Besides the Bear’s Den there is no other place for people to eat or grab a quick drink and visit with a friend” The Ander’s said they realize Origins is an important piece to the community so that is another reason to keep it open. Origins is a popular spot for people of all ages to stop in, and hang out. The Ander’s want to keep that going so they will be hosting music or game night/trivia nights, twice a month as well as they are making the space available to rent out for special events. They may even bring the movie on the wall back.

Those interested in renting the space can call Katie at.217-617-1093 or check out their facebook page The new hours open are Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, 7 a.m.-5 p.m.; Wednesdays 7 a.m.-7 p.m. and then they open again for late night on Fridays and Saturdays from 7 p.m.-9:30 p.m.

One of their first Friday Music Nights will feature Bethany Magnuson, January 10. Magnuson will be sharing her talented music during that time and a portion of the proceeds will go towards her and her husband’s upcoming move to Rwanda serving as Missionaries.

“As long as the espresso machine arrives by Sunday we will be open Monday, Jan. 6 starting with a full staff of 8 people ready to serve the community of Kiowa County,” Katie ANders said.