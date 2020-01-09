Australian wildfires are close to one of Leavenworth’s sister cities, but people there are safe.

Australian wildfires are close to one of Leavenworth’s sister cities, but people there are safe.

However, the crisis is not over, according to a message from Jenny Conkey, wife of the mayor of Wagga Wagga, Australia.

The message from Conkey was read Tuesday by Leavenworth Mayor Pro-Tem Nancy Bauder at the conclusion of a City Commission meeting.

Bauder said she had sent a note to Conkey, who sent a reply.

Wildfires in Australia so far have killed at least 26 people, according to The Associated Press.

“What you see on the news is true,” Conkey wrote. “Australia is burning.”

Located in the Australian state of New South Wales, Wagga Wagga is about halfway between the cities of Sydney and Melbourne.

Conkey wrote that fires are close to Wagga Wagga but she is safe. She stated people in the outlying community have not been so lucky.

Conkey wrote that an evacuation center in Wagga Wagga is housing more than 11,000 people who have been impacted by multiple fires.

Conkey and her husband, Greg, visited Leavenworth in 2018.

Twitter: @LVTNewsJohnR