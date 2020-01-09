Friday 10

Salina Area Veterans' Coffee Group: 9:30 a.m., Salina Innovation Foundation, 336 S. Santa Fe. Enter on north side through red door.

Eagles Auxiliary bingo: 1 p.m., Eagles Club, 146 N. Seventh.

The Enlisted Association Chapter 16 Monthly Membership meeting: 1 p.m., Salina Senior Center Board Room, 245 N. Ninth. 785-404-6807.

Tiny Tech Club: 4 p.m., Tech Center Learning Lab, Salina Public Library. Each 30-minute class explores a different techie topic. Ages 5-7 years. Registration required. 825-4624.

"Minecraft" gaming: 4:30 p.m., Tech Center Learning Lab, Salina Public Library. Ages 6-16 years. Players of all skill levels welcome. Registration required.

2020 Homestead Celebration!: 6:30 p.m., Hilton Garden Inn Salina, 3320 S. Ninth. Fundraising dinner, live and silent auction, live music, 50/50 raffle and champagne toast. Supports transitional living program for survivors of human sex trafficking industry. Tickets $50 per person. 785-829-1709, thehomesteadsalina@gmail.com.

Jolly Mixers bingo: 6:30 p.m. mini bingo, regular bingo 7:30, Muse Ballroom, 1700 Beverly.

"Every Brilliant Thing": 7:30 p.m., Salina Community Theatre, 303 E. Iron. Narrated play with audience interaction balances the struggles and sweetness of life. Tickets, $20-$40. 785-827-3033, jr@salinatheatre.com.

SkyWatch Program—The Big Bang: 7:30 p.m., Room 229, Peters Science Hall, KWU. Talk by Salina Astronomy Club secretary, JeffreyKasoff, followed by opportunity to utilize KWU Observatory. 785-226-4589, dragonflyk@sbcglobal.net.

LINDSBORG — Fika Swedish Friendship Group and Coffee: 10 a.m., Bethany Lutheran Church, 320 N. Main.

LINDSBORG — Makers Street, The Lindsborg Art Walk: 5-8 p.m., Various downtown venues. Celebrate King Knut's Day, wishing the Christmas season a final farewell. 1-888-227-2227, cvbdir@LindsborgCity.org.

LINDSBORG — Shin-hee Chin at Makers Street Artwalk: 5-8 p.m., Red Barn Studio Museum, 212 S. Main. Chin’s fiber art focuses on human rights and women’s issues. 1-785-227-2217, raymer@redbarnstudio.org.

LINDSBORG — American Legion Post 140 bingo: Doors open 5:30 p.m., games at 7, 524 E.State.

McPHERSON — McPherson County Red Cross blood drive: 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., McPherson YMCA, 220 N. Walnut. 1-800-733-2767, www.redcrossblood.org.

Saturday 11

Rejoicing Spirits: 11 a.m., Redeemer Lutheran Church, 743 E. Magnolia. Shush-free church service, food and fun for everyone but specifically for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. 827-8195, redeemer@redeemer-elca.org.

"Minecraft" Minigames: 3 p.m., Tech Center Learning Lab, Salina Public Library, 301 W. Elm. For ages 12-17 years. 825-4624.

"Every Brilliant Thing": 7:30 p.m., Salina Community Theatre, 303 E. Iron. Narrated play with audience interaction balances the struggles and sweetness of life. Tickets, $20-$40. 785-827-3033, jr@salinatheatre.com.

LINDSBORG — Plan your 2020 in Lindsborg: 1-3 p.m., J.O. Sundstrom Conference Center, 102 N. Main. 1-888-227-2227, cvbdir@LindsborgCity.org.

McPHERSON — Great Magazine Giveaway: 9 a.m., McPherson Public Library, 214 W. Marlin. Back issues of library magazines given; come early for best selection. 620-245-2570, macpl.org.