LAWRENCE — Tynice Martin scored 23 points and Kysre Gondrezick added 21 as No. 19-ranked West Virginia pulled away in the second half to defeat Kansas, 68-49, Wednesday night at Allen Fieldhouse.

It was the second straight loss for Kansas, which fell to 11-2 overall, 0-2 in the Big 12. West Virginia won its eighth in a row to improve to 12-1 with a 2-0 league record.

Martin and Gondrezick each had 13 points in the second half for West Virginia, which took control after leading 31-29 at intermission.

Kansas, which led 16-11 after one quarter, took a quick lead to open the second half but Gondrezick hit a jumper and followed with a three-point play before a Martin jumper put the Mountaineers up for good at 41-34. Martin had five straight points after the Jayhawks got within two, giving her nine straight West Virginia points.

The Mountaineers took a 50-43 advantage to the fourth quarter.

Gondrezick had eight points and Martin four in a 14-0 run that broke the game open in the fourth quarter. Kansas missed 17 straight shots beginning at the 2:12 mark of the third quarter and did not score again until there was 2:56 left in the game.

Mariane De Carvalho and Aniya Thomas had 12 points each to lead KU, which shot 22 percent (5 of 35) in the second half.