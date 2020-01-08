Brown and white seem to be the dominating colors outdoors in January; the lawns and trees are all dead and dormant in their wintry brownness, except for when they’re embellished with the white of a layer of snow. The fields are brown, so brown, except for the ones seeded in winter wheat, which are a glorious green.

Our food in January also tends to be greener, in stark contrast to some of those other aspects of winter. Everyone jumps on making healthy-eating resolutions, trying 30-day detoxes, and sparking enthusiasm for diets. Spinach is a classic green food, and it’s specifically a rockstar in times like these, as it stars in green smoothies, loaded salads, and anywhere low-calorie dishes are the theme.

While I do appreciate the annual renewal of energy focused on good nutrition, and I applaud any healthy 2020 goals you have made, I personally don’t go on diets and I try not to make any hard and fast rules about food. My personality would lend itself to going overboard on those types of things, and it’s holistically healthier for me to pursue grace and balance. I definitely hold to certain values around food, but I try to hold them loosely enough that other of my values, like hospitality and gratitude, take precedence over them. Good health isn’t just about calories and the physical side of things.

I’m still learning, but like many things, even the practice is good for me.

All that said, I find myself turning along with society towards all foods green and fresh. It’s been a long season of snacking, and this past week Brian and I have done our fair share of sitting around and eating heartily. We drove to Ohio for a belated Christmas celebration; it was a very short and busy trip, but especially after having missed family Christmas last year, it felt especially cheerful.

And tasty! Remember, I love to cook because I started with my mom.

We have quite a few long-standing holiday traditions to keep up with, like seafood chowder, chocolate crinkles, and peppermint ice cream. This year I brought two kinds of peppernuts and Mom also had two kinds, so we had a whole smorgasbord of them — much to the delight of my one-and-a-half-year-old nephew, who quickly developed a large appreciation for such tiny cookies. And as the years add more people, we’re adding new trends to our menus, like chicken tortilla soup and my brother’s smoked meats.

For several years running now, we also engage in a family version of the Chopped cooking competition, which always adds new ingredients and recipe experiences. One of the mystery baskets contained homemade ricotta, canned tomatoes, nutritional yeast, and Spanish olives, and the other one had cauliflower, queso, dried cranberries, and bacon, so you know we tasted (and then ate) some delicious dishes.

But the recipe I wanted to share with you this week is for spinach dip. It’s fairly standard and nothing mind-blowing, yet it’s got my own little spin on it. There was a time I wouldn’t really eat things like sour cream and mayo, and maybe it doesn’t fit in with the Instagram opinion of January, but that’s part of why I like it: it’s got balance. Some more-processed ingredients and some less-processed, full of fat and full of vitamins, good on crackers and on vegetables, it’s healthy...ish.

Sounds good to me.

Amanda Miller writes a column about local foods for The Hutchinson News. She teaches classes at Apron Strings and makes cheese on her family’s dairy farm near Pleasantview. Reach her at hyperpeanutbutter@gmail.com