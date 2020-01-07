Wednesday 8

Brainy Babies: 9:30 a.m., Salina Public Library, 301 W. Elm. Ages birth to 2 years. No registration required. 825-4624.

Salina Area Veterans' Coffee Group: 9:30 a.m., Salina Innovation Foundation, 336 S. Santa Fe. Enter on north side through the red door.

Basketball STEM: 4 p.m., Prescott Room, Salina Public Library. Fun STEM program where students build a basketball goal and free throw shooter! For grades 3-5. Registration required.

Tai Chi I: 6:30 p.m., Carver Center, 315 N. Second. Weekly class; sessions ends Feb. 19. $17 per session; register online at www.salina-ks.gov or at Salina Parks and Recreation office, 300 W. Ash. 309-5765.

VFW Post 1432 bingo: Early-bird bingo 6:30 p.m., regular bingo at 6:50, 1108 W. Crawford.

Jolly Mixers dance with Craig Stevens: 7 p.m., Muse Ballroom, 1700 Beverly. $6 per person.

BYO Vinyl Night: 7 p.m., Ad Astra Books & Coffee House, 141 N. Santa Fe. Sign up for 20-minute slots on our Facebook page and play your favorite albums, or just enjoy the music. 833-2235.

Tai Chi II: 7:30 p.m., Carver Center, 315 N. Second. Weekly class; sessions ends Feb. 19. $17 per session; register online at www.salina-ks.gov or at Salina Parks and Recreation office, 300 W. Ash. 309-5765.

ABILENE — Abilene Elks Club Bingo: 7 p.m., 417 N.W. Fourth.

BENNINGTON — Ottawa County Red Cross blood drive: 2-8 p.m., Bennington Community Fire/EMS, 584 N. 180th. 1-800-733-2767, www.redcrossblood.org.

Thursday 9

Music and Movement Storytime: 10:15 a.m., Prescott Room, Salina Public Library, 301 W. Elm. Ages 3-5 years. Active program for children and their parents or caregivers. 825-4624.

VFW Post 1432 Auxiliary bingo: Doors open at 11 a.m., bingo at 1 p.m., 1108 W. Crawford.

Youth Tech Club: 4 p.m., Tech Center Learning Lab, Salina Public Library. Ages 8-12 years. New topic each month. Registration required.

Free yoga for veterans with Melanie Back: 5:30 p.m., VFW Post 1432, 1108 W. Crawford.

Saline County Red Cross blood drive: noon to 6 p.m., Church of the Cross, 1600 Rush. 1-800-733-2767, www.redcrossblood.org.

Word Intermediate: 6 p.m., Tech Center Learning Lab, Salina Public Library. Microsoft word processing program. Registration required.

Google Docs Basics: 7 p.m., Tech Center Learning Lab, Salina Public Library. Alternative to Microsoft Word. Registration required.

"Every Brilliant Thing.": 7:30 p.m., Salina Community Theatre, 303 E. Iron. Narrated play with audience interaction balances the struggles and sweetness of life. Tickets, $20-$40. 785-827-3033, jr@salinatheatre.com.

GARDEN CITY — Kansas Water Office Winter Water Technology Expo: 4-8 p.m., Finney County Fairgrounds, 409 Lake. Free and open to the public; RSVP to www.kwo.ks.gov. 785-296-3185, Katie.Ingels@kwo.ks.gov.

McPHERSON — McPherson County Red Cross blood drive: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Prairieland Partners John Deere, 2401 E. Northview. 1-800-733-2767, www.redcrossblood.org.