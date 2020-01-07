Galena Republican Sen. Richard Hilderbrand is keen to ban cities and counties from regulating lemonade stands operated by minors.

Rep. Monica Murnan, a Pittsburg Democrat, is advocating a state income tax exemption for people serving in the national America Corps program.

GOP Rep. Kristey Williams, of Augusta, authored a diverse package of bills enabling military surplus vehicles more than 35 years old to be licensed for street use, mandating assistance dogs be trained at licensed facilities and making daylight savings time the standard in Kansas.

In the Senate, a bipartisan coalition endorsed a measure requiring health benefit plans include treatment for mental illness and substance abuse. And, Senate Minority Leader Anthony Hensley, of Topeka, joined eight Democratic colleagues as sponsors of a Medicaid expansion bill.

These are among about two-dozen bills filed by legislators ahead of Monday's start of the 2020 legislative session. Before adjournment, the 125 representatives and 40 senators at the Capitol could be expected to drop hundreds of bills into the political cauldron. A fraction will clear both chambers and earn the signature of Gov. Laura Kelly before end of the scheduled 90-day session.

Rep. David Benson, D-Overland Park, thrust into the limelight House Bill 2424, a sweeping bill imposing obligations on law enforcement agencies when an employee participates in a shooting.

Benson said the legislation would make certain every law enforcement agency had a written policy regarding the investigation of officer-involved fatalities. Inquiries of the incidents would have to be conducted by an outside law enforcement agency. If the local prosecutor determined the shooting to be justified, reports prepared through the investigation on the shooting would be released to the public.

His bill was motivated by the 2018 incident in which Overland Park officer Clayton Jenison, making a child-welfare check, fired his weapon 13 times as teenager John Albers pulled the family minivan out of the garage. Johnson County District Attorney Steve Howe decided Albers' death was justified. Two police dash cam videos were released, but no supporting documentation or evidence of the incident was made public.



"This is a matter of public safety, of the public’s right to know," Benson said. "This is about disclosure, transparency and accountability. The bill benefits both law enforcement and the public by building credibility and trust."

The family of Albers filed a federal lawsuit, which resulted in the City of Overland Park paying the family $2.3 million to settle.

Other bills introduced in advance of the session included a proposal by Sen. Tom Holland, D-Baldwin City, to offer a property tax abatement for agricultural property destroyed by a natural disaster. Rep. Ron Highland, a Republican from Wamego, would like the state to set up a $50,000 fund to finance pesticide waste disposal.

Wellington Rep. Bill Rhiley, a Republican, introduced a bill that would disqualify a person with a conviction for driving under the influence from being eligible for election or appointment as a sheriff.

Rep. Michael Houser, R-Columbus, sponsored a bill that, if adopted by the Legislature and signed by the governor, would prevent the U.S. government or city and county governments from seizing firearms from residents considered a danger to themselves by the courts. A companion bill introduced in the Senate would likewise block imposition of "red flag" laws allowing relatives or law enforcement officers to obtain a court order to remove firearms from someone's possession.