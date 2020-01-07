UTV stolen from Bill Snyder stadium recovered

MANHATTAN — A utility terrain vehicle that was reported stolen from Bill Snyder Family Stadium at Kansas State University in Manhattan has been recovered, and police continue to investigate the case, it was announced Tuesday.

The UTV was recovered Monday at an undisclosed location.

Kansas State University Police continue to seek information on identifying two individuals who are suspected in the thefts of the UTV and money from an ATM inside the football stadium.

University officials said the thefts took place between Dec. 26 and 29.

Police have released photos of a male suspected in the thefts driving a UTV; a maroon Chevrolet Impala in the area at the time of the incidents; and a possible female suspect seen on foot.

Anyone with information may contact the Kansas State University Police Department at 785-532-6412 or email police@k-state.edu.

Driver injured when ATV overturns

LEAVENWORTH — A Leavenworth County man was taken to the hospital after an all-terrain vehicle overturned, according to an official with the Sheriff’s Office.

The crash was reported at 11:19 Sunday near Loring and Chieftain roads.

A 63-year-old man was driving the vehicle on his property located off of Loring Road when the vehicle overturned, according to Leavenworth County Undersheriff Jim Sherley.

The man was transported by Leavenworth County EMS to the University of Kansas Hospital, Kansas City, Kansas.