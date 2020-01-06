The Hutchinson Community College Men’s Basketball team fell seven spots in the NJCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Rankings, which were released on Monday.

The first poll of 2020 has the Blue Dragons at No. 12 after an 87-80 loss to Allen on Saturday at the Sports Arena. The Blue Dragons are now 13-2 overall and 4-2 in the Jayhawk West. Going back to December, the Dragons have dropped 2 of 3 games.

The Blue Dragons continue to be the highest-ranked Jayhawk Conference team in the rankings, but the KJCCC made a strong push over the holiday break and now has four teams in the Top 25.

Cowley also dropped seven spots this week after a loss at Colby on Saturday. The Tigers are now No. 20. Hutchinson travels to Arkansas City on Saturday.

With its win over Hutchinson on Saturday, Allen has won 10 games in a row and moved into the rankings at No. 22. Barton re-enters the ranking sat No. 24. Colby is receiving votes.

Hutchinson has been ranked in 92 of the last 96 ranking periods. The Blue Dragons have been ranked as high as No. 2 this season.

For the fourth time this season, there is a new No. 1 team. Preseason No. 1 pick and defending national champion Vincennes University returns to the No. 1 perch despite having one less first-place vote than previous No. 1 Ranger, which dropped an overtime decision to Howard over the break.

Florida SouthWestern State, Pearl River and Mineral Area round out the Top 5.

Before Hutchinson’s matchup at Cowley, the Blue Dragons will play the Kansas City Blue Devils in a non-conference matchup at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday at the Sports Arena.

NJCAA DIVISION I MEN'S BASKETBALL RANKINGS

Record, Points, Last Poll

1. Vincennes (6) 14-1 386 2

2. Ranger (7) 16-1 378 1

3. Florida SouthWestern State 17-1 371 3

4. Pearl River 8-0 354 4

5. Mineral Area 18-0 337 7

6. Indian Hills 15-2 321 8

7. Tyler 12-0 290 10

8. Northern Oklahoma Tonkawa 14-1 283 9

9. Clarendon 14-1 249 11

10. Tallahassee 17-2 233 12

11. Otero 15-1 223 6

12. Hutchinson 13-2 199 5

13. Caldwell Tech 15-0 180 14

14. Panola 13-2 175 15

15. Dyersburg State 14-0 153 16

16. Central Florida 16-3 136 25

17. Western Wyoming 14-2 118 20

18. South Plains 10-4 92 RV

19. Casper 13-2 86 19

20. Cowley 13-3 76 13

21. South Georgia State 15-1 71 25

22. Allen County 11-4 65 RV

23. USC Salkehatchie 12-3 62 24

24. Barton 12-2 54 RV

25. Southeastern 14-4 36 17

Others Receiving Votes: Colby (11-2, 22.0); Lincoln Trail (11-1, 22.0); Triton (13-4, 22.0); Northeast Mississippi (10-0, 20.0); Temple (15-0, 19.0); Gulf Coast State (13-3, 17.0); Harcum (14-2, 7.0); Salt Lake (15-4, 16.0); Eastern Arizona (13-2, 15.0); Kilgore (12-2, 14.0); Connors State (15-1, 12.0); New Mexico (12-4, 11.0); Jones (9-0, 9.0); Miami Dade (12-4, 8.0); Moberly Area (14-4, 7.0); John A. Logan (10-4, 6.0); Arizona Western (11-4, 3.0); Georgia Highlands (11-4, 2.0).