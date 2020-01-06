An Abbyville man was arrested Friday night for allegedly threatening to run another man over.

The victim told sheriff’s officers he was outside his residence when he saw Shawn E. Woolsey, 47, who was driving toward him, accelerate and swerve at him.

The man said Woolsey nearly struck a trailer in his driveway, and that he had to drive through a ditch and the corner of a field to get back on the roadway.

Once back on the road, the man said, Woolsey rolled down his window and advised he was “going to get his gun and come back and take care of things,” according to an arrest affidavit Magistrate Judge Daniel Gilligan read during Woolsey’s initial appearance on Monday.

Woolsey was booked on suspicion of aggravated assault and criminal threat.

“I did not do those things,” Woolsey told the judge, asking for a bond reduction.

He owns his home and needs to get out to pay his property taxes, Woolsey said.

Woolsey said he was employed, then clarified he was laid off but could get the job back.

“I have a past with that man,” Woolsey said of the victim. “That’s why he’s making those allegations.”

Woolsey then said he was in the area looking for his son, who was missing and he was concerned about. A couple of people in the courtroom audience asked the judge to advise him the teen had been found safe.

The state objected to a lower bond, but Gilligan agreed to reduce it from $55,000 to $5,000, with an order he have no contact with the victim.