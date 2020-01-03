Woman robbed while stopped in traffic

LEAVENWORTH — A woman reported she was robbed while stopped at a traffic light in Leavenworth, a police spokesman said.

The incident was reported Dec. 26. Deputy Police Chief Dan Nicodemus said investigators are not sure of the exact location of the crime. The victim, who is not from Leavenworth, offered more than one possible location.

The woman reported she was stopped at a traffic light when the robber approached her. He produced a handgun and demanded her money.

“She turned over her purse and the suspect fled on foot,” Nicodemus said.

The robber was described as a white man who wore a black jacket and blue jeans. He also wore a blue stocking cap.

Nicodemus said police are investigating the matter.

Stabbing sends man to hospital

SALINA — A Salina man went to the hospital after being stabbed multiple times Thursday night.

Salina Police said at 7:39 p.m. Thursday, Todd Wilburr Crocket Lucus walked into the Salina Regional Health Center emergency room with multiple stab wounds. Lucus was treated for non-life threatening injuries and was still at the hospital as of Friday morning.

An investigation by police determined a possible crime scene in the 800 block of Hancock Street where a search warrant was conducted to gather more evidence.

Police have a person of interest but are not releasing the male's name as of Friday morning.