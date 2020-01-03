Bowling reports are due at the Kansan office by 11 p.m. Thursday. We reserve the right to abbreviate team names due to space limitations. We regret we can't take bowling reports by telephone.

EASTGATE LANES

EASTGATE METRO

Moxie’s Drinking Team;45.5;18.5

Eastgate Lanes;38;26

Hillsboro Ford;38;26

Busy Bee’s;37;27

Fusion 5;34;30

Scotty’s Dogs;33;31

Todd’s Pro Shop;31;33

Team Retired;30;34

Looney Tunes;30;34

One Left;29;35

Prestige Worldwide;28.5;35.5

High Single Game — Men: Jamie Brockman, 258; Women: Melissa Barton, 264; High Series — Men: Jamie Brockman, 670; Women: Melissa Barton, 712; High Team Game — Eastgate Lanes, 1,043; High Team Series — Eastgate Lanes, 3,020.

SILVER TOPS I

Misfits;36;20

Hopefuls;36;20

Sassy Four;31.5;24.5

Rollaids;28;28

Lucky Four;19.5;36.5

Friends;17;39

High Single Game — Men: Gene Kristenson, 189; Women: Carol Lattin, 201; High Single Series — Men: Allen Berger, 517; Women: Carol Lattin, 556; High Team Game — Misfits, 681; High Team Series — Misfits, 1,970.

FRIDAY TRIO

Whatever;28;12

Who Knows;28;12

Rat Pack;24.5;15.5

I Don’t Care;22;18

Gutter Gunners;21;19

Wgas;20;20

The Nines;18;22

La Familia;16;24

Gutterball Shooters;15.5;24.5

High Single Game — Men: Eric Thomas, 212; Women: Paula Schrag, Patty Serrano, 191; High Series — Men: Eric Thomas, 629; Women: Paula Schrag, 532; High Team Game — Gutter Gunners, 538; High Team Series — The Nines, 1,493.