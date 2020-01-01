Thursday 2

VFW Post 1432 Auxiliary bingo: Doors open at 11 a.m., bingo at 1 p.m., 1108 W. Crawford.

LEGO Club for ages 6-12 years: 4 p.m., Prescott Room, Salina Public Library. Builders of all skill levels welcome. Registration required. 825-4624.

Makers Group for Teens: 4 p.m., Tech Center Learning Lab, Salina Public Library. Drop in class for techie teens. No registration required.

Free yoga for veterans with Melanie Back: 5:30 p.m., VFW Post 1432, 1108 W. Crawford.

Word Basics: 6 p.m., Tech Center Learning Lab, Salina Public Library. Create and edit documents with Microsoft Word. Registration required.

Friday 3

Salina Area Veterans' Coffee Group: 9:30 a.m., Salina Innovation Foundation, 336 S. Santa Fe. Enter on north side through the red door.

One-on-One Employment Help: 10 a.m., Tech Center Learning Lab, Salina Public Library, 301 W. Elm. Help with resume, cover letter, interviewing, job applications or job searching. Registration required. 825-4624.

First Friday in Salina: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., various venues in Salina, area businesses, galleries, restaurants and specialty shops. 785-309-5770, susan.eberwein@salina.org.

1950s: An American Dream? 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Smoky Hill Museum, 211 W. Iron. 785-309-5776, josh.morris@salina.org.

Art Exhibit by Andrea Fuhrman. 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Salina Country Club, 2101 E. Country Club. 785-827-0388.

Eagles Auxiliary bingo: 1 p.m., Eagles Club, 146 N. Seventh.

"By-products" artist's reception: 4-5:30 p.m., Gallery 708, Salina Public Library. Artist Tayla Naden shares her self-portraits using remnants of past art projects. 825-4624, publicrelations@salpublib.org.

Tiny Tech Club: 4 p.m., Tech Center Learning Lab, Salina Public Library. Ages 5-7 years. Registration required.

"Minecraft" gaming: 4:30 p.m., Tech Center Learning Lab, Salina Public Library. Ages 6-16 years. Players of all skill levels welcome. Registration required.

“Reality Sandwiches” exhibit by William Counter: music by Bill Martin. 4:30-6 p.m., Visual Voices at Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 901 Beatrice. Visual representations of layering of information — text and images — subverting the original meaning toward its opposite. 785-825-6275, UUSalina@cox.net.

Cell Drawings by Benjamin Todd Wills; Grey Area by Chris Pahls: 5–7 p.m., Salina Art Center, 150 S. Santa Fe. 785-827-1431.

Jolly Mixers bingo: 6:30 p.m. mini bingo, regular bingo 7:30, Muse Ballroom, 1700 Beverly.

"Every Brilliant Thing." 7:30 p.m., Salina Community Theatre, 303 E. Iron. Narrated play with audience interaction balances the struggle and sweetness of life. Tickets $20. 785-827-3033, jr@salinatheatre.com.

Dustin Arbuckle & The Damnations: 9 p.m. to midnight, Paramount, 219 N. Santa Fe. 785-827-0992.

LINDSBORG — Fika Swedish Friendship Group and Coffee: 10 a.m., Bethany Lutheran Church, 320 N. Main.

LINDSBORG — American Legion Post 140 bingo: Doors open 5:30 p.m., games at 7, 524 E.State.