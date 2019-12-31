Staff reports

Tuesday

Dec 31, 2019 at 8:49 AM


Grain markets

Kanza Co-op: Wheat $4.59; Corn $3.69; Milo $3.38; Soybeans $8.59

PCP prices: Wheat $4.45; Corn $3.84; Milo/cwt. $5.91; Soybeans $8.78

Scoular: Wheat $4.64; Corn $3.74; Milo $3.44; Soybeans $8.65