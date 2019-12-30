The Reno County Planning Commission this month unanimously approved recommending to the county commission it issue a conditional use permit allowing Pamela Seck, of Burrton, to operate a lavender business on her property at 8101 S. Rayl Road.

Seck, owner of Gertie’s Lavender Farm, has conducted an annual lavender festival on her property for the past three years by obtaining an annual $50 event permit from the county.

County Planer Mark Vonachen advised Seck she could eliminate the permit requirement if she obtained a conditional use permit, with its one-time $150 application fee.

Seck said she has 1,300 lavender plants in one plot on the property. She originally had two plots with more than 2,000 plants but tore out the second one because it was too much work to maintain and harvest.

She doesn’t advertise the one-day annual event — which goes from 9 a.m. to sunset on the second weekend of June and includes vendors across the road — except on Facebook because she doesn’t want it to get much larger.

She averages 1,600 to 1,800 visitors on the day, Seck told the board. She also doesn’t want to expand it to multiple days because it complicates the vendor situation, she said, though she may add a second smaller event for the shorter bloom of the plant in the fall.

Many of her customers come through while making a circuit of lavender festivals around the state on the same day or weekend, she said.

In June 2018, she applied for a zoning exception to bring a shed on the property for teaching small craft classes.