Hutchinson police raided a home near Faris Elementary school Monday morning, seizing suspected cocaine, marijuana and more than $17,000 in cash.

The 10:18 a.m. raid at 404 E 10th Ave. was conducted by the department’s Repeat Offender Unit, Detective Division, and K-9 Unit. Officers recovered distribution quantities of both drugs, along with drug paraphernalia and the cash.

Derrick Stewart, 41, was arrested on suspicion of possession of cocaine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia with intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of a school, and felony interference with law enforcement, according to a release from Carlee Parker.