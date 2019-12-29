You are invited to a 100th birthday celebration for Helma "Lou" Kerens from 2-4 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 4 at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 2631 Independence Dr. Hutchinson. No gifts please. Cards and well-wishes are welcome.

Cards may also be sent to 314 E 30th Ave, #216, Hutchinson, KS 67502.

Lou was born Jan. 7, 1920 in Buhler to Nick and Helen Esau. She was married to Ed Kerens. The event is hosted by Lou’s children; Marilyn Minks; Keith Ratzloff and his wife Sandy; Paul Kerens and his wife, Chris; Kathy Ireland and her husband, Marvin; and Kris Jandora and her husband, Tony.