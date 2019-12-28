MARIENTHAL — When Ashlyn Nightengale was a little boy, he used to collect eggs with his grandmother on the family farm in Pence. Sometimes they had so many eggs they made angel food cakes and egg noodles — both heavily laden with protein.

Four-year-old Ashlyn helped his grandmother bring her baked goods to the local farmer’s market. Several years later, he was helping her bake. Since 1999, Ashlyn, now 35, is a professional baker at The Country Oven Bakery, a branch of Heartland Mill. Four years ago, the bakery left downtown Marienthal, expanded and moved to where Heartland Mill is located. Ashlyn continues to use his grandmother’s recipes, as well as experiment with new ones.

“I started baking at nine,” Ashlyn said. “With experience comes fun.”

Heartland Mill

Ashlyn gets his organic flour for his donuts, breads and cream puffs from the mill, a farmer’s co-op where his father, Mark, serves as the general manager. The mill only grinds certified organic grains, seeds and flours. The bakery and Heartland Mill share the same retail space in Wichita County, about 20 miles west of Scott City and almost 40 miles as the crow flies from Garden City. Marienthal is surrounded by farms, grasslands and sky in all directions. But people drive from miles around to visit the bakery and the flour mill.

This farm-to-table operation was many years in the making, with Ashlyn operating a test kitchen for the mill and selling his cinnamon rolls and granola at the market. Eventually, they decided to open a bakery, and along with local, Kansas-grown ingredients and several dashes of love, Ashlyn creates wedding cakes and bierocks for customers from miles around.

As far as the flour goes, it is shipped worldwide, with most of the wheat, sorghum, millet and corn — both blue and gold — coming from a three-county area in western Kansas — including the Nightengale farm in Scott County.

Organic beginnings

During the early 1980s, Mark and several local farmers noticed their soil was changing.

“We saw that the soil just started to get dry,” Mark said. “It would not take rain. Our soil just got like concrete. At some point, you have to pay the fiddler.”

Mark and his fellow farmers consulted the experts. He said the experts kept telling them to do the same thing they had done for years — plow and put in nutrients and pesticides. They continued their old ways and came up with the same results.

Frustrated, Mark decided to go outside the box and attended an organic seminar on the west coast.

“It was a wakeup call, but inwardly, we couldn’t grasp the fact that we had been wrong by using conventional farming practices,” Mark said. “We spent a year working on the organic program and crop rotations.”

In three years, all the farmers in the little group became certified organic, their soil started retaining water and became more pliable and nutrient-rich. The organic crops began to get more competitive on yield than their conventional crops. Because of the crop rotations and the nutrient-rich soil, Mark said many of the insects disappeared.

“The reward was we had soil that is 5 or 6 percent organic matter,” he said. “It used to be 0.5 percent organic matter.”

The farmers, with generations of experience, were relieved because of the turnaround of their soil and crops. But when they tried to sell the fruits of their sowing, they found there was not a market for raw organic grains in the mid-1980s.

“So we decided to build our own mill and started milling flour,” Mark said.

They went to bankers, farmers and insurance agents in rural Kansas, looking for stockholders. They ended up with mostly farmers buying in. But many other farmers, Mark said, including his father, thought they were out of their minds.

But what the newly minted organic farmers thought to be true, was true. There was a market for organic products — they just needed to go out there and find it. And they did. As the years went by, the demand increased. The mill began buying from outside Kansas other organic grains that do not do well in western Kansas soil. And because the grains are organic, there are no herbicides, insecticides or preservatives used.

Most of their grains, though, come from the surrounding counties of Wallace, Greely, Logan and Scott. Some grains like barley and teff are a natural for the soil, but their demand is low. And although barley can be grown easily in western Kansas, it needs to be hulled in places like South Dakota and then shipped back. Heartland purchases kamut from Montana and spelt from Canada. Some oats come from Kansas, others from other states. But the company’s best-selling flour is what grows best in Kansas — hard red winter wheat.

And the mill is able to process by stone-milling, hammer-milling, long-flow roller-milling, toll-milling, flaking and steel-cutting. In addition, the mill has a quality-assurance laboratory and makes sure all pests are kept at bay through temperature control. Each bag of flour or grain is tagged and can be traced to its farm of origin.

A nod to their heritage

Family, along with community, is vital to the Nightengales. After gathering century-old family recipes, family members created a cookbook, complete with Dustbowl pictures and 1920s get-togethers.

In 1902, Ashlyn’s great-grandfather, Abraham Nightengale, sought to leave his homeland of Ukraine. Similar to other immigrants during that time, he offered himself as an indentured servant on a farm in Marion, Kan., in exchange for a paid journey to the United States. The deal was, he paid off the boat fare by working on the Kansas farm for three years.

Soon after his indentureship was up, he settled in Scott County and started a farm on a small plot of land. He used the seeds he was experienced planting with from back home — Turkey Red Wheat. They took. He paid off his land and settled into farming.

Now, generations later, his son, grandson and great-grandson either farm or bake with this special grain. Like their ancestors before them, the Nightengales are raising the crops, milling the grains and baking the goods.

Ashlyn bakes bread from Turkey Red Wheat and gives a nod to his ancestors.

“They sacrificed so much for us,” he said. “I am so thankful for them.”