While a winter storm is being predicted for portions of the central United States, Leavenworth residents likely will see rain, possibly with thunder, this weekend.

Leavenworth County Emergency Management Director Chuck Magaha said the county could receive between one and 1.5 inches of rain.

Rain could arrive as early as today. And the likelihood of rain will increase tonight and Saturday, according to a National Weather Service forecast for Leavenworth.

Magaha said areas of western Kansas and Nebraska may see winter storm conditions over the weekend.

He encourages people who may still be traveling for the Christmas holiday to pay attention to the weather forecast.

“People just need to be weather aware,” he said.

